Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Covid-19 Causes Drop In Life Expectancy By Two Years In India: Study

According to the report, the life expectancy at birth in 2019 was 69.5 years for men and 72 years for women, which came down to 67.5 years and 69.8 years, respectively, in 2020.

Covid-19 Causes Drop In Life Expectancy By Two Years In India: Study
Representational Image | PTI

Covid-19 Causes Drop In Life Expectancy By Two Years In India: Study
2021-10-23T13:34:19+05:30
Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 1:34 pm

A recent statistical analysis conducted by scientists of the Mumbai-based International Institute for Population Studies (IIPS) indicates that the onus of causing a drop in the life expectancy of the country by almost two years is on the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, which has taken a toll on the lives of millions of people at different levels.

The analytical report, which points out the drop in life expectancy at birth in both men and women due to the pandemic, has been published in a journal 'BMC Public Health' recently. IIPS professor Suryakant Yadav has authored the report.

"The life expectancy at birth in 2019 was 69.5 years for men and 72 years for women, which came down to 67.5 years and 69.8 years, respectively, in 2020," the report said.

"The 35-79 age group had excess deaths caused by COVID-19 in 2020 as compared to normal years and it is this group that has contributed immensely to the drop," Yadav said.
This study was conducted to look at the burden repercussions of the COVID-19 on mortality patterns in the country.

IIPS director Dr K S James said, "Every time we are affected with some epidemic, the life expectancy at birth figures dwindle. For instance, after the HIV-AIDS epidemic in African nations, the expectancy had dropped. Once it was brought under control, the life expectancy recouped as well."

(With PTI Inputs)

