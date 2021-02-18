Correcting Historical Mistake Of Neglecting Assam: PM Modi After Launching Key Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that his government is correcting the "historical mistake" of neglecting Assam, and said that BJP's priority is the states development

While launching key projects in north-east India, PM Modi said BJP's double engine governments at the Centre and in Assam reduced geographical and cultural distances between the state and rest of the country.

PM Modi virtually laid the foundation of the country's longest river bridge of 19 km from Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, and the 8-km Jorhat-Majuli bridge.

He also launched the projects of Rs 350-crore North East Data Centre at Guwahati along with the e-portals PANI and CAR-D for ease of doing business.

"Prior to Independence, Assam enjoyed a high per-capita income but since 1947, its development was neglected. Correcting the historical mistake of neglecting Assam had begun with former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, and now it has gained strength with the BJP government taking its development as a priority," he said.

The PM virtually launched the Rs 3,231-crore 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra' project on Thursday, which includes the construction of inland water terminal at Jogighopa and tourist jetties at Pandu, Jogighopa, Neamati and Biswanath ghat.

Modi said developing waterway connectivity under 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra' will provide an alternative route to connect the northeast with other parts of India and neighbouring countries.

With PTI Inputs

