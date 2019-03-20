﻿
Congress Releases Sixth List For Lok Sabha Polls

With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2019
The Congress released the sixth list consisting of nine candidates late Tuesday night. Seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala have been listed for the Lok Sabha elections.

With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11.

In Kerala, the Congress announced that Shanimol Usman will be the candidate from the Alappuzha seat and Adoor Prakash from the Attingal seat.

The Alappuzha seat is currently represented by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who has decided to opt out of the contest citing organisational work.

In Maharashtra, the party has fielded K C Padavi from Nandurbar, Kunal Rohidas Patil from Dhule, Charulata Khajasingh Tokas from Vardha, Manikrao G Thakarey from Yavatmal-Washim, Eknath Gaikwad from Mumbai-South Central, Bhausahib Kamble from Shirdi and Navinchandra Bandivadekar from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

The list was cleared after a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday morning.

(PTI)

