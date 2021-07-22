July 22, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ‘Categorically Stand’ By Findings Of Pegasus Project: Amnesty International

‘Categorically Stand’ By Findings Of Pegasus Project: Amnesty International

The Amnesty International Organisation said that the ‘data is irrefutably linked to potential targets of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware’

Outlook Web Bureau 22 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:14 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
‘Categorically Stand’ By Findings Of Pegasus Project: Amnesty International
The comments by Amnesty International came after some media reports quoting a few Israreli journalists said that the human rights group has claimed that it never said that the recently leaked phone numbers was specifically a list of numbers targeted by Pegasus spyware.
‘Categorically Stand’ By Findings Of Pegasus Project: Amnesty International
outlookindia.com
2021-07-22T17:14:34+05:30
Also read

The Amnesty International Organisation Thursday issued a statement saying that it “categorically stands” by the findings of the Pegasus Project, amid calls for ban on the non-governmental organisation and allegations of “international conspiracy” to malign India.

"Amnesty International categorically stands by the findings of the Pegasus Project, and that the data is irrefutably linked to potential targets of NSO Group's Pegasus spyware. The false rumours being pushed on social media are intended to distract from the widespread unlawful targeting of journalists, activists and others that the Pegasus Project has revealed," Amnesty International said in a statement.

It said that the “data is irrefutably linked to potential targets of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.” “The false rumours being pushed on social media are intended to distract from the widespread unlawful targeting of journalists, activists and others that the Pegasus Project has revealed,” the statement read.

The comments by Amnesty International came after some media reports quoting a few Israreli journalists said that the human rights group has claimed that it never said that the recently leaked phone numbers was specifically a list of numbers targeted by Pegasus spyware.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Laws Of Attraction

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Amnesty Intl Pegasus Cyberattack National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos