﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP Misleading People In Name Of Religion: Mamata Banerjee

BJP Misleading People In Name Of Religion: Mamata Banerjee

'Ahead of elections, they (BJP) are using it as a tool to divide the masses in Bengal. The culture of Bengal never supports the politics of violence', said Mamata Banerjee.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 April 2019
BJP Misleading People In Name Of Religion: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP in a rally in Siliguri, West Bengal.
ANI/Twitter
BJP Misleading People In Name Of Religion: Mamata Banerjee
outlookindia.com
2019-04-13T16:02:21+0530

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed BJP for attempting to gain political advantage by using religion as a tool to mislead people and criticised armed Ram Navami rallies taken out by the party at various part of the state.

She accused  BJP of trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Bengal.

"The BJP is misleading the people in the name of religion. Ahead of elections, they are using it as a tool to divide the masses in Bengal. The culture of Bengal never supports the politics of violence. They are taking out rallies with swords and mace," Banerjee said at an election rally in Darjeeling in support of TMC candidate Amar Singh Rai.

"Whose throat do you want to slit with swords? Whose head do you want to smash with the mace? " Banerjee questioned while addressing a rally in favour of party's Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat candidate Amar Singh Rai.

The chief minister reiterated that she will not allow NRC in West Bengal. "They (BJP) say that they will conduct NRC in Bengal. But I assure you that I will not allow it in my state," she added.

Banerjee also took a jibe at the saffron party and said she has fielded a 'bhumiputra' (son of the soil) from the Darjeeling seat, unlike the BJP, which has nominated a candidate who hails from Manipur.

"It's sad that the BJP could not find a candidate in Darjeeling and had to bring someone from Manipur to fight the election," she added.

Asserting that BJP will not return to power at the Centre, she claimed that it will not WIN seats in many states. 

West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, third highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80 and Maharashtra's 48.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Trinamool Congress (TMC) Politics National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi, Says 100 Per Cent Chowkidar Is A Thief
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters