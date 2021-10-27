Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ayodhya Included In Delhi Govt’s 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday offered prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Included In Delhi Govt’s 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna': Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Ayodhya on Tuesday | PTI Photo

Trending

Ayodhya Included In Delhi Govt’s 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna': Arvind Kejriwal
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T13:25:09+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 1:25 pm

The Delhi Cabinet has included Ayodhya in its 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna' for the elderly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal’s announcement has come a day after he offered prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya. It also comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year which his AAP plans to contest.  

Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna', the Delhi government bears complete expenditure on free pilgrimage of senior citizens to places like Jagganath Puri, Rameshwaram, Shirdi, Mathura, Haridwar, Tirupati among others, he said. 

Related Stories

Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Kejriwal Over No Government Hospital In Okhla

Allow Chhath Puja: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges LG

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Punjab's Channi To Compensate Farmers Affected By Unseasonal Rains

Over 35,000 senior citizens have undertaken pilgrimage under the scheme. 

 Due to COVID-19, the scheme was halted for the last one-and-a-half years but now instructions have been issued to resume it and the trains for various destinations are expected to be started in the next one month, he said.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Pilgrim / Pilgrimage National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Covid-19: Post-Durga Puja Surge In Cases Leaves West Bengal Authorities Alarmed

Kerala Makes Registration Mandatory For Adventure Tourism Activities

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold Meeting With States' Counterparts, Covid-19 Key Issue

Covid-19: Gurugram's High-Rise Housing Societies Become Hotspots Amid Post-Festival Spike

Explainer | All You Need To Know About PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

Pegasus Probe | SC Appoints Expert Committee To Investigate, Says 'Important To Protect Right To Privacy'

Active Covid-19 Cases Stand At 242-Day Low, 13,451 New Infections Logged Yesterday In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Advertisement

More from India

AY.4.2 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Karnataka, Health Minister Says Not To Panic

AY.4.2 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Karnataka, Health Minister Says Not To Panic

Pegasus Row: SC To Pronounce Its Verdict On Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Today

Pegasus Row: SC To Pronounce Its Verdict On Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Today

Himachal Pradesh: Massive Fire At Malana Village In Kullu Leaves Dozens Of Homes Reduced To Ash

Himachal Pradesh: Massive Fire At Malana Village In Kullu Leaves Dozens Of Homes Reduced To Ash

Diwali 2021: US Lawmakers, Biden Govt Officials Join Indian Community To Celebrate 'Festival of Lights'

Diwali 2021: US Lawmakers, Biden Govt Officials Join Indian Community To Celebrate 'Festival of Lights'

Read More from Outlook

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-do-they-want-me-to-become-sati-pratibha-singh-on-carrying-forward-virbhadra-singhs-legacy-ahead-of-mandi-bypolls/398916

T20 World Cup, Live: Moeen's Double Strike Shakes Bangladesh Early

T20 World Cup, Live: Moeen's Double Strike Shakes Bangladesh Early

Koushik Paul / Follow live updates and cricket scores of Bangladesh vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

LIVE | Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Bombay High Court To Resume Bail Hearing Today Afternoon

LIVE | Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Bombay High Court To Resume Bail Hearing Today Afternoon

Outlook Web Bureau / The HC is hearing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail petition in connection with his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Advertisement