'At Least He Quoted Nehru Today': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury After PM Modi's Attack On Congress

Earlier, PM Modi tore into the Congress and its leaders, saying the party had never given any credit to former prime minister Narasimha Rao for his accomplishments as the leader of the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 June 2019
Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (ANI Photo)
2019-06-25T20:00:42+0530
Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his scathing attack on Congress party for never acknowledging the efforts of anyone besides Nehru-Gandhi family's, the grand old party hit back saying Modi had himself rarely given credit to the Congress for its work.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said prime minister's criticism of the Congress wasn't accurate, adding that his party and he himself had rarely acknowledged other's efforts.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, said that at least PM Modi responded to our arguments against the NDA government. "I think we've succeeded. The PM, who used to remain reluctant to quote any Congress leaders, today quoted Nehru Ji in his speech," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi tore into the Congress and its leaders, saying the party had never given any credit to former prime minister Narasimha Rao for his accomplishments as the leader of the country.

"There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to the national progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India's progress," Modi said.

"Did they ever speak about the good work of Narismha Rao Ji? In this Lok Sabha debate, the same people did not even speak of Manmohan ji," the Prime Minister added.

Replying to the "Motion Of Thanks on the President's Address" in the Lok Sabha, Modi stressed the need for inclusive development in the country.

"We have to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation."

"I think beyond winning and losing elections. I strive for the welfare of the countrymen. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens," Modi said.

(With inputs from ANI)

