Amit Shah, BJP Leaders Mop Floor At AIIMS To Mark 'Seva Saptah'

In a tweet, Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to people to spread the message for water conservation, ridding the country of single-use plastic and cleanliness everywhere.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2019
BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and his party colleagues mopped the floor at the AIIMS and met sanitation workers and children admitted at the hospital, as he launched a "seva saptah" (week of service) on Saturday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Shah said that Modi had dedicated his life to serving the country, especially the poor, so it is only natural that the party should observe his birthday by taking part in various activities aimed at serving the society, be it planting trees, undertaking cleanliness drive or working to make the country single-use plastic-free. 

The exercise will end on September 20.

Shah, who is also the Union home minister, called upon BJP workers to reach out to the poor to serve them. 

He said wherever the party is in power, its governments will also join the exercise aimed at serving the people.

In a tweet, he also appealed to people to spread the message for water conservation, ridding the country of single-use plastic and cleanliness everywhere. 

Shah was joined by the party's working president J P Nadda and Delhi BJP leaders as he took part in the drive at India's premier government hospital. 

The BJP has been celebrating Modi's birthday in a similar manner since he became prime minister in 2014.

(PTI)

