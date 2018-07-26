The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
26 July 2018 Last Updated at 7:09 pm National

Govt Extends Deadline For Filing Income Tax Returns Till Aug 31

The new income tax return forms were notified early in April and taxpayers (whose accounts are not liable for audit) were allowed to e-file their ITRs till July 31 .
Outlook Web Bureau
Govt Extends Deadline For Filing Income Tax Returns Till Aug 31
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
Govt Extends Deadline For Filing Income Tax Returns Till Aug 31
outlookindia.com
2018-07-26T19:09:06+0530

The government on thursday extended the last date for filing income tax returns for assessment year 2018-19 by a month to August 31.

The new income tax return forms were notified early in April and taxpayers (whose accounts are not liable for audit) were allowed to e-file their ITRs till July 31 .

“Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31, 2018 to August 31, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers,” a Finance Ministry statement said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Taxes-Direct & Income Tax Finance Minister & Ministry National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Nirav Modi, Choksi Summoned By Court Under New Fugitive Offender Law In PNB Scam
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters