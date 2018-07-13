In Goof Up, Congress Tags Priyanka Chopra Instead Of Priyanka Chaturvedi

The Congress party made a blooper when they tagged Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a tweet, instead of their spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The Congress on Thursday took to Twitter to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they alleged him of lying about the soil testing labs, which gives soil health report to the farmers.

"PM Modi is lying about Soil Testing Labs too. During UPA regime there were 1141 Soil testing laboratories: @priyankachopra", the party tweeted.

The official handle of the Congress later deleted the tweet.

Soil testing labs are set up to provide farmers with soil health cards, which in turn would help them decide the quality of their products they normally grow.

(ANI)