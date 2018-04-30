Bihar: Eight Men Drag, Disrobe Girl In Broad Daylight; Viral Video Shows Victim Crying For Help

The Jehanabad police on Monday arrested four persons for allegedly molesting a teenage girl and trying to rip her clothes while filming the incident, ANI reported.

"Faces of two people have been matched with people in the video & other two were making the clip. Other 4-5 people have been named by them. A search operation is underway," Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Patna Zonal IG quoted as saying.

In the viral video, a group of eight youth can be seen molesting, dragging and undressing a minor girl in broad daylight at Jehanabad in Bihar.

Most of the attackers are teenagers, the police say. A motorcycle belonging to one of them, which was also seen in the video, was a vital clue for the police.

According to News18, the Bihar Police have traced the bike to Sihati village, which is in Bhelavar area. However, the owner seemingly has been staying in Patna for the last three years, reported the channel.

NDTV report added that Senior IPS officer Nayyar Hasnain Khan has formed a special team to investigate the video.

The SIT will be led by Jehanabad SP Maneesh. SHO of Town police station SK Singh said: “The FIR has been lodged under Section 376 (rape) and 511 (punishment for offences punishable with life or other imprisonments) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.”

The incident comes in the middle of outrage and disgust across India over a series of child rapes.



Amid nationwide rage over the gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, the centre recently brought in death penalty for child rape through a special order.

A six-year-old in Odisha who was raped by a neighbour, strangled and left to die eight days ago died in hospital on Sunday. She had deep wounds on her head, face, neck and in her private parts.

