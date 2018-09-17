'If Govt Allows, I Can Sell Petrol, Diesel For Rs 35-40 Per Litre', Says Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said if the government allows, he can sell petrol and diesel for just Rs 35-40 per litre.

"If the government lets me, and gives some relief in tax, I can give petrol diesel to India at Rs 35-45 per litre," the yoga guru said.

Ramdev also cautioned that price rise across the country, if not controlled soon, may prove costly for the Modi government in the next general elections.

Ramdev also said he would not campaign for the BJP in the 2019 elections, unlike in 2014 when he actively worked in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Many laud the policies of the Modi government, but some need correction now....Price rise is an big issue and Modi ji will have to take corrective measures soon, failing which 'mehngai ki aag to Modi Sarkar ko bahut mehngi padegi' (the fire of rising prices will prove costly for the Modi government," he said at the "NDTV Yuva" conclave.

Fuel prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks -- a trend that, coupled with the plummeting rupee, has given the Opposition political ammunition. Last week, a nationwide strike was held to protest soaring fuel costs.

The Central government had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs 13.47 a litre in nine installments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell. Meanwhile, the petrol price in the national capital has reached Rs 82.06 per litre while diesel, too, is at a historic high of Rs 73.78 per litre. In financial capital Mumbai, petrol was priced at Rs 89.48 and diesel was priced at Rs 77.14.

