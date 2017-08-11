The Website
11 August 2017

High Court Dismisses NDTV's Plea Against I-T Department Reassessment

Outlook Web Bureau


The Delhi High Court today dismissed media house NDTV's plea challenging the Income Tax department's decision to initiate re-assessment proceedings against it for the assessment year 2008-09.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Najmi Waziri also declined to grant any relief to NDTV on its plea against a provisional attachment order of the department.

The details of the judgement are awaited.

A lawyer associated with the matters said the reassessment proceedings were initiated by the I-T department to tax alleged unaccounted income of the channel for the financial years 2007-08.

Some assets of the company were provisionally attached in connection with tax demands raised on the channel.

