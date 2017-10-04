Gujarat: Dalit Man Attacked With Blade Week After Cousin Was Killed For Sporting Mustache

A relative of one of the Dalit men thrashed last week for sporting a moustache in Limbodara village in Gujarat was today allegedly attacked by two unidentified men, police said.

Kin of 17-year-old Digant Maheria alleged that two bike- borne men intercepted the teenager and slashed his back with a blade when he was returning home from school this afternoon.

Digant is the cousin of Piyush Parmar (24) who was allegedly thrashed by members of the Rajput community on September 25. He was accompanying Piyush when the incident took place, his kin have claimed.

"Digant told us that two unidentified men attacked him using a blade. He received some cuts behind his back in the attack. We have started the process of filing an FIR in the case," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kalol division) V N Solanki said.

According to Digant's uncle Kirit Maheria, his nephew was attacked because Piyush had earlier lodged an FIR against the upper caste men.

"Digant was present when Piyush was thrashed. Today, two men, who were wearing masks, intercepted Digant when he was returning home after giving his exam. The bikers told Digant that they have received Rs 1.5 lakh to attack those who had lodged the FIR," alleged Kirit.

"Before Digant could understand anything, one of them attacked him with a blade and made several cuts on his back. Digant received deep wounds in the attack. He is now out of danger," he claimed.

On September 29, one Krunal Maheria (30) of the same village had alleged in his complaint that he was assaulted by some Rajput men for "sporting a moustache".

(PTI)