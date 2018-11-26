Pakistan legspinner Yasir Shah rocked New Zealand with on Day 3 of the second Test at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Shah, 32, took career-best figures of 8/41 in 12.3 overs as the Kiwis collapsed from 50 not out to 90 all out. There was a run out and a wicket to pacer Hasan Ali.

His spell included a triple-wicket maiden, taking the wickets of Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls in the 28th over.

In reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 418/5, openers Jeet Raval (31) and Tom Latham (22) laid solid foundation for the Kiwis. But Yasir clean bowled Raval in the 22nd over to trigger the collapse. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson was left unbeaten on 28.

Watch the spell here:

WATCH: Yasir Shah's magical spell of 8 for 41 which skittled the Kiwis for 90 in the first innings of the second Test



Ball-by-ball clips: https://t.co/5S2jCBUCDe#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/Eb3iKyx85E — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 26, 2018

Shah entered the match with 181 wickets from 31 Test matches. He made Test debut in October 2014 against Australia at Dubai.

The visitors won the first Test by runs in a thriller with debutant Ajaz Patel producing a five-wicket haul in an innings.