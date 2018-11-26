﻿
From 50 Not Out To 90 All Out: Pakistan Spinner Yasir Shah's 8/41 Rocks New Zealand – Watch

His spell included a triple-wicket maiden, taking the wickets of Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls in the 28th over.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 November 2018
From 50 Not Out To 90 All Out: Pakistan Spinner Yasir Shah's 8/41 Rocks New Zealand – Watch
Screengrab/Twitter
From 50 Not Out To 90 All Out: Pakistan Spinner Yasir Shah's 8/41 Rocks New Zealand – Watch
outlookindia.com
2018-11-26T16:44:52+0530

Pakistan legspinner Yasir Shah rocked New Zealand with on Day 3 of the second Test at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Shah, 32, took career-best figures of 8/41 in 12.3 overs as the Kiwis collapsed from 50 not out to 90 all out. There was a run out and a wicket to pacer Hasan Ali.

His spell included a triple-wicket maiden, taking the wickets of Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls in the 28th over.

In reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 418/5, openers Jeet Raval (31) and Tom Latham (22) laid solid foundation for the Kiwis. But Yasir clean bowled Raval in the 22nd over to trigger the collapse. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson was left unbeaten on 28.

Watch the spell here:

Shah entered the match with 181 wickets from 31 Test matches. He made Test debut in October 2014 against Australia at Dubai.

The visitors won the first Test by runs in a thriller with debutant Ajaz Patel producing a five-wicket haul in an innings.

