For Compensation, Villagers Send Elderly To Pilibhit Reserve As Tiger Prey: Report
Authorities in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve have found villagers sending elderly citizens to forest as prey to tigers and relocating their bodies to fields, to feign attacks so that they can get compensation.
According to a report by The Times of India, recently seven deaths have reported near Mala forest range since February 16.
While examining the tiger attacks in the area, Kalim Athar of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), the central government agency, came to the conclusion that villagers are deliberately sending older members of the family, the report adds.
However, locals are saying that senior members of the family are willing to take such extreme steps to help their family members.
Speaking to the newspaper, 60-year-old Jarnail Singh said,"They think that since they can't get resources from the forest, this is the only way their families can escape poverty."
