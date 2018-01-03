Fodder Scam: Quantum Of Sentence For Lalu, Others To Be Pronounced Tomorrow

The quantum of sentence for former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and others in a fodder scam case will now be pronounced on Thursday, notified a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

The sentence has not been pronounced today due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad, reported news agency ANI.

On December 23, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief along with 14 others was found guilty by the court while seven accused including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra were acquitted.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer were siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during '80s and '90s.

ANI