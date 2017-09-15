The Website
15 September 2017 International News Analysis

Financial Times Journalist Killed In Crocodile Attack In Sri Lanka

Outlook Web Bureau
Picture Courtesy: Paul McClean/ Facebook
Paul McClean, a 24-year-old British journalist for the Financial Times, died following a crocodile attack on Thursday afternoon while he was vacationing with friends in Sri Lanka, according to local authorities.

Divers found McClean's corpse in the mud of a lagoon in the coastal village of Panama, 360 kilometres (225 miles) east of the capital Colombo by road, a police spokesman said.

"There were six or seven wounds on his right leg," a police official told AFP by telephone. "The body was stuck in mud at about the same place where he was seen last by some others who were with him."

A crocodile is believed to have dragged McClean away yesterday afternoon, the officer said, but a post-mortem examination later today would formally establish the cause of death.

British media reports said McClean, who worked for the Financial Times, was holidaying in Sri Lanka with friends.

He was on a beach and had wandered away to find a toilet when he stumbled into an area known to be infested with crocodiles.

Other holidaymakers in the area alerted police after McClean disappeared and a search was mounted with the help of navy divers.

Crocodile attacks are rare in Sri Lanka. However, earlier this month, wildlife authorities reported that a crocodile had seriously injured a wild elephant in the south of the island.

During monsoon floods in May, authorities warned people in inundated areas to beware of stray crocodiles.

Outlook Web Bureau

