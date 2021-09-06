Wamiqa Gabbi Joins Sonakshi Sinha And Manisha Koirala In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’: Reports

Ever since she received rave reviews for her performance in Disney+Hotstar series, 'Grahan', actor Wamiqa Gabbi has, been approached by some of the biggest filmmakers in the country, the most recent one being filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

According to sources close to the filmmaker, Wamiqa Gabbi has bagged a pivotal role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming web series ‘Heeramandi’ which also stars actors Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha.

“The show is currently is in full swing in pre-production and the cast is almost locked. Wamiqa is set to play a pivotal role and is currently in the process of finalising all the details for it. The filming will begin tentatively end of this year,” a source close to the production said.

Apart from this, the 27-year-old actor will be playing the younger version of the character in the series titled ‘Baahubali: Before the Beginning’, which will stream on Netflix. She will also be starring in the Hindi remake of her hit Malayalam film ‘Godha’.

“I am not sure if I can talk about the projects that I am a part of, till the official announcements are made. But yes, I cannot wait for people to know all the projects that I am going to be a part of, pretty soon,” she had told us in a recent interview.

