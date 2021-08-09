'Grahan' Star Wamiqa Gabbi In Talks To Star In Hindi Remake Of 'Godha'

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who made her break through in the Hindi industry in the recently released Disney+ Hostar series ‘Grahan’, will be starring in the Hindi remake of her hit Malayalam film ‘Godha’.

According to sources, the makers of the Hindi remake are quite eager to sign the 27-year-old actor for the project.

“The Hindi remake of ‘Godha’ is tentatively in talks. If everything works out, Wamiqa would be starring in the film. ‘Godha’ was a very successful film and it was Wamiqa who really drove the film forward. If the film gets remade in Hindi, the audience would definitely find it to be a great watch,” the source said.

‘Godha’ is a film about a former wrestler, who sends his son to Punjab for higher studies. Once there, he falls in love with Aditi, a champion wrestler, who inspires him to pursue the sport. Gabbi plays the role of Aditi in the Malayalam version.

After having found incredible success in Punjabi cinema, Gabbi received rave reviews for her performance in ‘Grahan’, which released in late June. She will next be seen in Netflix’s original thriller series, ‘Mai’ alongside actor Sakshi Tanwar and is directed by Atul Mongia.

