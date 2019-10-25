Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty and others look like 'patakhas' at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash

The festival of lights, Diwali is right around the corner and the Diwali parties of Bollywood celebrities have already begun. During Diwali, each and everyone in Bollywood dresses up in their best Indian attire looking stunning. Last night, celebs graced the Diwali party hosted by the producer Ramesh Taurani and who's who of Bollywood were present at the do. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Sriram Raghavan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh, Tusshar Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Aftab Shivdasani, Preity Zinta, Rakul Preet, Shriya Saran, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Milap Zaveri and more attended the bash.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram story and posted photos from last night's party. The actress clicked selfies with Diana Penty, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Tanuj Garg and Neha Dhupia. The Khandaani Shafakhaana actress looked stunning in a pink frilled saree. The saree had white-colored prints on it. She paired the saree with a pink work sling blouse and golden colored earrings with pink beads. Dia looked gorgeous in a silver-colored shimmery anarkali; Diana donned a navy blue and golden colored Anarkali with golden work dupatta, Neha Dhupia wore a black colored Indian dress, whereas Sophie wore a white ethnic dress.

Everyone looked gorgeous and were having fun at the party. On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in Prabhudheva directorial Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. The movie's trailer was launched yesterday. Dabangg 3 is all set to hit screens on 20th December 2019.

