Rajinikanth Fans Flood Twitter With Excitement As 'Annaatthe' Wins Hearts

Superstar Rajinikanth's Tamil film's 'Annaatthe' released in theatres on November 4 and within hours started trending on social media. The Siva directorial is being hailed by fans for bringing back the Thalaivaa style of entertainment.

The movie, which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara showcases Rajinikanth as a village president who dotes over his sister (played by Suresh). He turns the saviour for his people when the peace and harmony of his family and village is threatened.

On just the first day, the film collected Rs 34.92 crore atthe Tamil Nadu box office. The movie, titled 'Peddhanna' in its Telugu version, was loved in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as well.

Fans uploaded videos from theatres where the audience is seen hooting as the credits roll Rajinikanth's name on the big screen! Many fans also pointed out, how the superstar, even at the age of 70 can give tough competition to younger stars.

Here are some interesting reactions that fans tweeted.

Finished 2nd time. My family feedback :all the 15 liked it so much âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ Blockbuster #Annaatthe first half comedy scenes. well received by family audience today in evening show. all were laughing and njoying first half.. action sequences and sentiments were superb #AnnaattheReview pic.twitter.com/d4yQSKENk5 — Magy_Manidhan (@MagyMagesh1) November 4, 2021

Annaatthe 4/5ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥. The sentiment in the movie âÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­. Solid one by Siva and Team. Thalaivar at this age he still looks so young, handsome and so energeticðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯. @KeerthyOfficial look sooo prettyðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. The cinematography ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯.#Annaatthe #AnnaattheDeepavali pic.twitter.com/SKmCUViMX5 — Vaathi (@Rahul_2204) November 4, 2021

