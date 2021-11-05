Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rajinikanth Fans Flood Twitter With Excitement As 'Annaatthe' Wins Hearts

The superstar's action entertainer released in theatres on November 4 and has already got a thunderous applause.

Rajinikanth Fans Flood Twitter With Excitement As 'Annaatthe' Wins Hearts
Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' has been announced a blockbuster.

Trending

Rajinikanth Fans Flood Twitter With Excitement As 'Annaatthe' Wins Hearts
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T13:25:32+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 1:25 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth's Tamil film's 'Annaatthe' released in theatres on November 4 and within hours started trending on social media. The Siva directorial is being hailed by fans for bringing back the Thalaivaa style of entertainment.

The movie, which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara showcases Rajinikanth as a village president who dotes over his sister (played by Suresh). He turns the saviour for his people when the peace and harmony of his family and village is threatened.

 On just the first day, the film collected Rs 34.92 crore atthe Tamil Nadu box office. The movie, titled 'Peddhanna' in its Telugu version, was loved in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as well.

Fans uploaded videos from theatres where the audience is seen hooting as the credits roll Rajinikanth's name on the big screen! Many fans also pointed out, how the superstar, even at the age of 70 can give tough competition to younger stars.

Here are some interesting reactions that fans tweeted.

Rajinikanth was recently hospitalised in Chennai after experiencing giddiness. However, after four days in the hospital and a minor surgery, the acor 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rajinikanth New Delhi Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday

Shehnaaz Gill On Her Break-up Rumours With Sidharth Shukla: That Will Never Happen

Freida Pinto On Her First Pregnancy: It's Been A Rollercoaster, But A Good One

The Rock Will Use Rubber Guns On Sets, Angelina Jolie Calls For Ban After Alec Baldwin Shooting Incident

Ekta Kapoor Doesn't Touch Anyone's Feet In The Industry, Except Gulzar

Puneeth Rajkumar's Eyes Give Sight To Four

In Pics: From Alia Bhatt to Vijay Deverakonda, Here's How Stars Celebrated Diwali

John Abraham-Riteish Deshmukh's Untitled Action-Comedy To Go On Floors In March

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shruti Haasan Joins Cast Of Balakrishna's Next

Shruti Haasan Joins Cast Of Balakrishna's Next

American Singer Charlie Puth Meets Sadhguru

American Singer Charlie Puth Meets Sadhguru

Daisy Shah: Bursting Crackers On Diwali Is Something That We Should Avoid As Much As Possible

Daisy Shah: Bursting Crackers On Diwali Is Something That We Should Avoid As Much As Possible

Samikssha Batnagar Stuns Everyone By Playing Tabla On Sets Of ‘Challava’

Samikssha Batnagar Stuns Everyone By Playing Tabla On Sets Of ‘Challava’

Read More from Outlook

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Outlook Web Desk / BJP has planned grand programmes throughout Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for assembly polls early next year, as PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in the hill state.

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Outlook Web Desk / As Delhi rested after bursting crackers in Diwali, the particulate matter did too. Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at hazardous upper limits of 999 at multiple monitoring stations.

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

PTI / Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's T20 World Cup semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance. Read match preview for IND vs SCO clash.

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

Lachmi Deb Roy / Covid pandemic leaves fashion industry with no choice but to go digital, but hesitancy and uncertainty abound.

Advertisement