Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The actor joins a slew of other celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Sachin Tendulkar, who tested positive for the virus recently.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine