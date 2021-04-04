Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Also read
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!” he wrote on Instagram.
The actor joins a slew of other celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Sachin Tendulkar, who tested positive for the virus recently.
