April 04, 2021
Poshan
Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

The actor made the announcement on Saturday and said that he has isolated himself

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2021
Akshay Kumar
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!” he wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
The actor joins a slew of other celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Sachin Tendulkar, who tested positive for the virus recently.

 

