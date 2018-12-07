﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Enforcement Directorate Raids Robert Vadra- Linked Firms In Delhi

Enforcement Directorate Raids Robert Vadra- Linked Firms In Delhi

Robert Vadra is the son-in-law of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 December 2018
Enforcement Directorate Raids Robert Vadra- Linked Firms In Delhi
PTI Photo (File)
Enforcement Directorate Raids Robert Vadra- Linked Firms In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2018-12-07T18:18:05+0530

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday conducted raids at three locations in the national capital connected to close aides of Robert Vadra.

Speaking to media, Vadra's company lawyer said, "They have locked our people of Skylight hospitality inside, they are not allowing anyone to go inside. Is this nazism? Is this a jail?"

"It has been 4.5 years and they found nothing, so now they are locking us outside and planting and fabricating evidence," he added.

The official said the agency was also searching the premises of Vadra's close associates in the national capital region and Bengaluru. 

The agency had issued the latest summons to Vadra as he did not personally appear on November 30 and instead sent his legal representative.

The ED has been probing an alleged scam in the purchase of land in Kolayat area in Bikaner district.

According to ED officials, Skylight Hospitality purchased 69.55 hectares of land for Rs 72 lakh and then sold it to Allegeny Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore, earning a profit of Rs 4.43 crore.

The agency registered a criminal case under the Money Laundering Act in 2015, taking cognizance of the case filed by the Rajasthan Police.

Robert Vadra is the son-in-law of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Raids Enforcement Directorate Money National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mamata Stalls BJP's Rath Yatra, Amit Shah Says She Is Scared
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters