Enforcement Directorate Raids Robert Vadra- Linked Firms In Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday conducted raids at three locations in the national capital connected to close aides of Robert Vadra.

Speaking to media, Vadra's company lawyer said, "They have locked our people of Skylight hospitality inside, they are not allowing anyone to go inside. Is this nazism? Is this a jail?"

"It has been 4.5 years and they found nothing, so now they are locking us outside and planting and fabricating evidence," he added.

The official said the agency was also searching the premises of Vadra's close associates in the national capital region and Bengaluru.

The agency had issued the latest summons to Vadra as he did not personally appear on November 30 and instead sent his legal representative.

The ED has been probing an alleged scam in the purchase of land in Kolayat area in Bikaner district.

According to ED officials, Skylight Hospitality purchased 69.55 hectares of land for Rs 72 lakh and then sold it to Allegeny Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore, earning a profit of Rs 4.43 crore.

The agency registered a criminal case under the Money Laundering Act in 2015, taking cognizance of the case filed by the Rajasthan Police.

Robert Vadra is the son-in-law of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies)