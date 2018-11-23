Elections In J&K To Be Held Before May, Says CEC O P Rawat

The Election Commission Thursday said fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held within the next six months even as it did not rule out the possibility of holding polls there before the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

"The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls must be held on the first occasion before May ... it could be held before parliamentary elections also," Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said.

He said as per the Supreme Court, the outer limit for holding fresh polls after the dissolution of a house is six months, that is May, 2019.

At the same time, he made it clear that the Commission will decide on poll dates after "considering all aspects."

He said, SC verdict, an outcome of Presidential reference, also said polls will have to be held on the first occasion which means even before six months.

He said the same principle was applied in Telangana where the assembly was dissolved prematurely.

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday night dissolved the state Assembly amid claims by parties to form a government.

The governor's move came amid dramatic developments in the state politics after the PDP, the Congress and the NC came together to stake claim to form a government that was countered by Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone with the BJP's backing.

Governor Satya Pal Malik made a terse announcement saying he was exercising powers conferred on him by the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution and dissolving the House which had two more years to go.

