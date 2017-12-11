The Website
11 December 2017 Last Updated at 12:30 pm International News Analysis

'Don't Drag Us Into Your Domestic Politics, Win Victories On Your Own,' Pak Tells India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday claimed at an election rally that there was an attempt by Pakistan to interfere in the Gujarat polls.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2017-12-11T12:31:20+0530

Pakistan today said India's politicians should not drag the country into its domestic politics during campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls.

"India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible," Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday claimed at an election rally that there was an attempt by Pakistan to interfere in the Gujarat polls.

Modi also raised questions about the alleged appeal by former director general (DG) of the Pakistan Army Sardar Arshad Rafiq for making senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel chief minister of Gujarat.

Modi alleged that Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had held a meeting at his house which was attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, a former Indian vice president, Pakistan's high commissioner in India, and a former Pakistani foreign minister.

"On one hand, Pakistan Army's former DG is interfering in Gujarat's election, and on the other, Pakistani people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. After that meeting, people of Gujarat, backward communities, poor people and Modi were insulted. Don't you think such events raise doubts?" the prime minister had said while addressing a poll rally in Gujarat.

PTI

Narendra Modi Gujarat Pakistan Assembly Elections Prime Minister of India Indo-Pak International News Analysis

or just type initial letters