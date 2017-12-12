The Website
12 December 2017

Do You Want Ram Temple In Ayodhya Or Not? Yogi Adityanath Asks Rahul Gandhi To Clear Stand

The UP CM was in Totana to seek the blessings of saint Sadaram Bapu.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI File Photo
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi should make it clear whether he wants a Ram Temple in Ayodhya or not.

Talking to ANI, the UP chief minister said: "The Gujarat election has done two things: it has taught former prime minister Manmohan Singh to speak and Rahul Gandhi to visit temples. But, Rahul should clear his stand whether he wants Ram Temple in Ayodhya or not."

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya is century old point of tussle between Hindus and Muslims.

After the mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992, the Hindus want to build a Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi (birth place of Lord Rama).

Adityanath was in Totana to seek the blessings of saint Sadaram Bapu.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the Gujarat assembly election with a clear-cut majority because of the development done by the BJP led government in the last 22 years.

"Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously and he should clarify what he has done for Gujarat. The BJP will win the Gujarat assembly election with clear cut majority and those who have been insulting people of Gujarat will get a befitting reply," Adityanath said.

The first phase of assembly elections in Gujarat were conducted on December 9 in 89 constituencies and the polling for the second phase will be held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies. Counting of votes and the results would be announced together on December 18.

(ANI)

Yogi Adityanath Rahul Gandhi Gujarat Ayodhya : Babri Masjid - Ramjanmabhoomi

