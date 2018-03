A Class 12 student committed suicide in the Bakhtawarpur area in Rohini on being allegedly stalked and harassed by a neighbour, police said today.



The incident was reported to the police yesterday.



In a suicide note, the girl claimed that she was taking the extreme step owing to the harassment by a neighbour, they said.



Police said they have registered a case and efforts are being made to arrest the 20-year-old man, who was allegedly stalking her.

