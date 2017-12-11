Day After Locals Try To Molest His Sister, Delhi Boy Allegedly Commits Suicide

An 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide, a day after his sister was molested by a few men, in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, on December 7 they got an information of Deepak's body being found hanging at his house. No suicide note was found from the spot, they said.

Later, Deepak's mother told the police that he had a scuffle with a few people from their locality who had accused him of theft on the previous day, a police officer said.

The same people had also tried to molest Deepak's sister the same day, but the matter was not reported to the police then, the officer said.

A case has been registered and police are probing the matter.

(PTI)