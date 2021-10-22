Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Covishield Gets Poland's Recognition, Exemption From Quarantine Granted For Those Who Take It

Earlier this month, the UK announced that Indians, fully vaccinated with Covishield vaccine, will no longer require to undergo quarantine on their arrival in Britain from October 11.

Covishield Gets Poland's Recognition, Exemption From Quarantine Granted For Those Who Take It
Representational Image | PTI

Covishield Gets Poland's Recognition, Exemption From Quarantine Granted For Those Who Take It
2021-10-22T20:49:45+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 8:49 pm

Poland recognised India's Serum Institute made Covid-19 vaccine Covishield which now shares an equal status with the other European Union approved vaccines, granting the person inoculated with it exemption from quarantine on entering the country.

India has in the past  requested several European countries to accept Covishield and other vaccines being used in India for Indian nationals travelling to Europe.

"Poland has recognized #Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union, exempting from quarantine after entering the territory of the Republic of Poland," the Polish Embassy here said in a tweet on Friday.

Earlier this month, the UK announced that Indians, fully vaccinated with Covishield vaccine, will no longer require to undergo quarantine on their arrival in Britain from October 11.

Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

(With PTI Inputs)

