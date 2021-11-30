Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Omicron Variant: No Cases In India Yet, Says Health Minister

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the parliament that no cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been recorded in India. However, states and UT have been advised to ramp up testing.

Covid-19 Omicron Variant: No Cases In India Yet, Says Health Minister
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya delivering his speech in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of the Parliament, 2021. | Twitter

Trending

Covid-19 Omicron Variant: No Cases In India Yet, Says Health Minister
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T17:44:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 5:44 pm

Underlining that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 does not escape RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), the Centre on Tuesday advised states and UTs to ramp up testing and undertake effective surveillance of international passengers even as it asserted that no case of the new variant has been found in the country, as of now.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level virtual meeting with states and UTs to review Covid-19 public health response measures and preparedness amid cases of Omicron variant of Covid19 being reported across various countries. On the other hand, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the Rajya Sabha on the Omicron Covid-19 variant situation.

Reiterating that the revised guidelines and international travel advisories of the Union Health Ministry have been shared with the states, Bhushan advised states not to let their guard down and keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings and stressed on strict monitoring of hotspots, a health ministry statement said.

Related Stories

Omicron In India: How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Also, noting the critical role of vaccination as a powerful defence against Covid-19, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said the 'Har Ghar Dastak' vaccination campaign has been extended till 31st December with a focus on 100 percent first dose coverage and completing the backlog of second dose vaccination, the statement said.

So far, India has not reported any case of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament on Tuesday while noting that the central government has taken measures to ensure that it does not reach the country.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The Centre has issued an advisory after looking at the developments globally and is keeping a close watch at ports, he said, adding genome sequencing of suspected cases is also being done.

During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said, "Omicron variant has been found in 14 countries now. It is being studied here although it has not been reported in India." Press Information Bureau of India tweeted a video where the health minister can be seen talking about the Omicron virus situation in India, 

At the meeting chaired by Bhushan, the states were specially advised to undertake effective surveillance of international passengers.

Testing of samples of international travellers coming from "At Risk" countries on the first day and of specified category of passengers on the eighth day needs to be scrupulously done, Bhushan stressed.

He said international passengers from “at-risk” countries are being advised to prepare to wait at the airports till the report of the RT-PCR test is available.

States were asked to send all positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs (mapped with states) promptly and that states should undertake contact tracing of positive individuals and follow up for 14 days, the statement said.

DG, ICMR Dr Balram Bharagava informed that the Omicron variant doesn't escape RT-PCR and RAT and hence, states and UTs were advised to ramp up testing for prompt and early identification of any cases the statement said.

The Union health secretary urged states to strengthen the testing infrastructure while strictly implementing the testing guidelines and ensure ample testing in each district while maintaining the RT-PCR ratio.

States and UTs were advised to have continuous monitoring of areas where recent clusters of positive cases have emerged and send all positive samples for genome sequencing to the designated INSACOG Lab in a prompt manner.

They were asked to do effective and regular monitoring of home isolation cases, with physical visits to homes of passengers from “at-risk” countries.

The status of those who are negative after the test on the eighth day has to also be physically monitored by the state administration, Bhushan said.

"States were also asked to ensure the preparedness of health infrastructure (availability of ICU, O2 beds, ventilators, etc.) and to implement  Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness (ECRP-II) with a focus on rural areas and for paediatric cases," it said.

They were asked to work for early implementation of sanctioned pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants, along with ensuring a seamless supply of logistics, drugs, O2 cylinders, etc.

States have been asked to co-ordinate with Airport Health Officers (APHOs) and 'Air Suvidha' portal for a list of positive travellers, including details of all international travellers, and strengthen support to them for effective surveillance.

Effective and timely coordination between State admin, BOI officials, APHOs, Port health officers (PHOs) and Land Border Crossing Officers (LBCOs) was stressed upon.

States have been advised for meetings with relevant officials to ensure smooth implementation of the new Guidelines for International Travelers which come into effect from midnight today.

Daily monitoring by the State Surveillance Officer has been directed to track and contain the spread of transmission of any VoCs in the country, especially from any recent clusters of positive cases.

Regular dissemination of evidence and science-based information on the merging scenario should be shared with the masses through weekly media briefings, it re-emphasised.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mansukh Mandaviya Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 COVID-19 COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness (ECRP-II) Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Rising Covid-19 Cases National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Air Pollution: Petitioner In HC Seeks 15 Lakh Damages, Matter Listed

Delhi Air Pollution: Petitioner In HC Seeks 15 Lakh Damages, Matter Listed

PIB Responded To 28,578 Fact Check Requests Till Date: Anurag Thakur

Bihar Legislators Engage In Vile Verbal Spat Outside Assembly

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Over 6 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years, Says MHA. But Why? How?

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Women In Protests: When Veils Turn To Flags

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Abhijit Banerjee: Cook Like An Economist!

Abhijit Banerjee: Cook Like An Economist!

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

Jayanta Oinam / Will the IPL team owners value loyalty, performance, or a combination of both while retaining players? As the drama unfolds, follow live updates here.

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to meet the leadership of the Shiv Sena and NCP in the backdrop of her deliberate decision not to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Advertisement