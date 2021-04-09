April 09, 2021
Poshan
Covid-19 Surge: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Closure Of Schools For All Classes

'Due to rising cases of COVID-19, schools in Delhi will remain closed for all classes till further orders,' Kejriwal tweeted.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2021
Arvind Kejriwal
File photo
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that schools in the national capital will remain closed for all classes till further orders due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks. On Thursday, the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year.

"Due to rising cases of COVID-19, schools in Delhi will remain closed for all classes till further orders," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi government had last week announced that students of any classes will not be called to school in the new academic session.

However, class 10 and class 12 students who are due to appear in board exams in May-June were going to school with consent of their parents.

Delhi had recorded 7,437 COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people had died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157.

(With PTI inputs.)

