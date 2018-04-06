Commonwealth Games 2018: Sanjita Chanu Gets India Second Gold Medal

Weightlifter Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu won India its second gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by outshining in the women's 53 kg category event at the Carrara Stadium here on Friday.

The 24-year-old set a new record in the game by lifting a total of 192 kgs which includes 84 kgs in snatch and 108 kgs in clean and jerk.

Defending champion Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea bagged silver in the event with a total lift of 182 (80 in snatch and 102 in clean & jerk) while Canada's Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet won bronze with a combined effort of 181kg (81 in snatch and 100 in clean & jerk).

Sanjita's Gold comes a day after her Manipuri teammate Saikhom Mirabai Chanu bagged country's first gold in the women's weightlifting 48 kg category event.

Elsewhere in the ongoing Day 2 of the prestigious multi-sport event, para-swimmer Kiran Tak finished last in the women's S9 100m backstroke heats.

Indian women's gymnastics team of Pranati Nayak and Aruna Budda Reddy logged 13.250 and 13.200 points in the vault and will know later in the day if they have made it to the medal round.



ANI