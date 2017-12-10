Christian Prayer Hall Vandalised In Coimbatore, BJP Leader Arrested

A local BJP leader and four of his supporters were arrested for vandalizing a Christian player hall on Saturday in Tamil Nadu's Coimabatore.

A case has also been registered against pastor Vinod Kumar, reported NDTV.

"BJP workers threw chairs asking the group to stop the programme when they were distributing help to local people," the report said citing a police officer.

According to the report, the BJP had objected to the prayer hall following which the local Tahslidar had directed its closure. "Despite that order, organisers conducted the celebrations," the police officer said.

Pastor Karthik, injured in the violent rampage, said it was an unprovoked assault and that they did nothing wrong.

“We didn’t do anything wrong, just like everywhere, we wanted to celebrate Christmas and distribute a few things to the poor,” he told The News Minute.

According to a report by The Times Of India, a group of people started the prayer house in the name of 'New Life Family Prophetic Charitable Trust' without getting any prior permission from the revenue department.