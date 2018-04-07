The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
07 April 2018 Last Updated at 2:51 pm Society News Analysis

CBSE Paper Leak: Delhi Police Arrests 3 Staff Members Of A Himachal Pradesh School

The three accused were brought to the national capital from Una and after questioning they were arrested
Outlook Web Bureau
CBSE Paper Leak: Delhi Police Arrests 3 Staff Members Of A Himachal Pradesh School
File Photo
CBSE Paper Leak: Delhi Police Arrests 3 Staff Members Of A Himachal Pradesh School
outlookindia.com
2018-04-07T14:53:44+0530

Three staff members of a school in Himachal Pradesh were arrested today by the Delhi Police in connection with leak of CBSE's Class 12 economics paper, police said.

Centre superintendent Rakesh, Clerk Amit and peon Ashok of DAV School in Himachal Pradesh's Una district were arrested by the Crime Branch, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The three accused were brought to the national capital from Una and after questioning they were arrested, the officer said.

Advertisement opens in new window

A hand written copy of the economics paper was leaked through Whatsapp, a day before the examination on March 26.

On March 30, the CBSE announced that it would re-conduct the class 12 economics exam throughout the country on April 25.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Himachal Pradesh Delhi - New Delhi Schools Education Police & Security Forces Society News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Dalits Ignored In This Country,' Another Dalit BJP MP Writes To PM Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters