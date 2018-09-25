Cars Recalled In 2018 Part 2: Ford EcoSport, VW Polo, BMW X3 & More

We earlier came out with a detailed report on all the cars recalled in India this year till July. Now, it's time to report on all the vehicles that have been called in by their manufacturers for either updates, inspections or fixing a defect in the month of August and September.

As per the figures obtained from SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), a total of 18,966 cars have been recalled by car makers such as BMW, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford. Let’s take a look at the exact numbers.

Note: Volkswagen hasn’t specified any official number for its recalls.

The highest number of recalls were from Ford for its EcoSport, while BMW recalled the X3, X5 and the 3 Series, including some manufactured in the year 2001. Mercedes-Benz recalled the third-highest number of vehicles followed by Toyota with its Prius and Volkswagen with its Polo, Vento and Jetta.

Source: cardekho.com