28 December 2017

Bill To Criminalise Triple Talaq Passed In Lok Sabha

Outlook Web Bureau
Bill To Criminalise Triple Talaq Passed In Lok Sabha
Bill To Criminalise Triple Talaq Passed In Lok Sabha
2017-12-28T19:46:46+0530

A bill which makes instant triple talaq illegal and void and awarding a jail term of three years for the husband, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday evening.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, calling it a "historic day" amid opposition to its introduction by members of different parties, including RJD, AIMIM, BJD and All India Muslim League.

The law is about justice and respect for women and is not about any religion or community, he said, adding that the practice of instant triple has continued despite the Supreme Court order terming it void.

"This bill is flawed, there are many internal contradictions in the Bill," BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said.

Asaduddin Owaisi said it violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence. 

Parliament has to decide whether the victims of triple talaq have fundamental rights or not, Prasad replied.

"It is a historic day. We are making history today," he added.

The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children.

The woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.

Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form -- spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp -- would be bad or illegal and void.

According to the proposed law which would be applicable to the entire country except Jammu and Kashmir, giving instant talaq would attract a jail term of three years and a fine. It would be a non-bailable offence.

(PTI)

