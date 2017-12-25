'Be U' Bengaluru Becomes India's First City To Have Its Own Logo

To give the city its own identity and highlight its global image, Bengaluru on Sunday became the first Indian city to get its own logo.

With a tagline 'Bengaluru Be U', the unique red-black logo is in part English and Kannda. It was unveiled at the Namma Bengaluru Habba festival by Karnataka Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge in Vidhana Soudha, reportedTimes Of India. The city now joins the band of mega cities like Amsterdam and New York that have their own tourism logos.

The logo was designed by Nammur, a design start-up, which won a contest and received a prize money of Rs 5 lakh from the government, reported Hindustan Times.

The first two letters, B, E, and the last, U, of Bengaluru are in red, highlighting the tagline Be U. The seventh and eighth letters (U and R) resemble the vowel, oo, in Kannada.

While talking to the newspaper, Kharge said that the city that was mainly a hotspot for investment and IT firms, also has a rich culture and history. With tourism logo, they are trying to attract as many tourists and highlight its cosmopolitan nature. "The logo also represents the welcoming character of the city, where people of all identities will be respected," he said.