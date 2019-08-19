﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Yamaha XSR155: 5 Things To Know

Yamaha XSR155: 5 Things To Know

Five fun facts about this new neo-retro motorcycle

19 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Yamaha XSR155: 5 Things To Know
Yamaha XSR155: 5 Things To Know
outlookindia.com
2019-08-19T17:00:12+0530

Yamaha has launched its neo-retro XSR155 in Thailand. The XSR155 gets old-school looks in a modern and small package and makes for an ideal choice for those wanting to get on the neo-retro bandwagon the affordable way. Here are 5 facts that you need to know about this baby neo-retro roadster.

Based on Yamaha’s Heritage lineup:
The XSR range is part of Yamaha’s heritage lineup. Its premise is retro-looking roadsters based on modern naked bikes. For example, the XSR700 is based on the Yamaha MT-07 while the XSR900 is based on the Yamaha MT-09. Similarly, the Yamaha XSR155 is based on the Yamaha MT-15. 

Gets modern features:
Despite the old-school looks, the XSR155 gets modern features. It gets retro-looking circular headlamp and tail lamp but both feature LED lighting. Even the circular instrument console hides a full-digital instrument console. Even the motor gets modern tech like Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). 

Powertrain shared with MT-15:
Its modern 155cc liquid-cooled powertrain is shared with the MT-15 and R15 V3.0. This motor gets Variable Valve Actuation which offers fantastic tractability irrespective of engine rpm. This motor delivers 19.3PS and 14.7Nm. It also gets a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. 

 

Underpinnings shared with MT-15:
Since the Yamaha XSR155 is based on the MT-15, it shares not just its powerplant but also its frame and suspension components with the Thai-spec naked bike. The XSR155 gets a modern deltabox frame, upside-down forks and monoshock. Even the alloy wheels and disc brakes have been carried over on the XSR155. However, the XSR155 gets dual-purpose tyre instead of road-biased ones on the MT-15.

Could come to India:
The XSR155 makes a strong case for itself here. In Thailand the XSR155 costs significantly less than the MT-15 and R15 V3.0. If Yamaha plans to bring the XSR155 to India as they did with the MT-15 and R15 V3.0, we expect the XSR155 to cost significantly less than the other two bikes. Of course, like the other two, the XSR155 might come sans USD forks and a simpler box-type swingarm. Yamaha could launch the bike at next year’s Auto Expo in February. Given that it would have to be a BS6-compliant bike, the XSR could be priced around Rs 1.40 lakh. Still, the XSR155 would offer fantastic value.

Source: zigwheels.com

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Bikes Yamaha Bikes Motorcycle Automobiles
Next Story : UP Becoming 'Hatya Pradesh': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Yogi Government Over 6 Murders In 24 Hours
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters