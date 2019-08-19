Yamaha XSR155: 5 Things To Know

Yamaha has launched its neo-retro XSR155 in Thailand. The XSR155 gets old-school looks in a modern and small package and makes for an ideal choice for those wanting to get on the neo-retro bandwagon the affordable way. Here are 5 facts that you need to know about this baby neo-retro roadster.

Based on Yamaha’s Heritage lineup:

The XSR range is part of Yamaha’s heritage lineup. Its premise is retro-looking roadsters based on modern naked bikes. For example, the XSR700 is based on the Yamaha MT-07 while the XSR900 is based on the Yamaha MT-09. Similarly, the Yamaha XSR155 is based on the Yamaha MT-15.

Gets modern features:

Despite the old-school looks, the XSR155 gets modern features. It gets retro-looking circular headlamp and tail lamp but both feature LED lighting. Even the circular instrument console hides a full-digital instrument console. Even the motor gets modern tech like Variable Valve Actuation (VVA).

Powertrain shared with MT-15:

Its modern 155cc liquid-cooled powertrain is shared with the MT-15 and R15 V3.0. This motor gets Variable Valve Actuation which offers fantastic tractability irrespective of engine rpm. This motor delivers 19.3PS and 14.7Nm. It also gets a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Underpinnings shared with MT-15:

Since the Yamaha XSR155 is based on the MT-15, it shares not just its powerplant but also its frame and suspension components with the Thai-spec naked bike. The XSR155 gets a modern deltabox frame, upside-down forks and monoshock. Even the alloy wheels and disc brakes have been carried over on the XSR155. However, the XSR155 gets dual-purpose tyre instead of road-biased ones on the MT-15.

Could come to India:

The XSR155 makes a strong case for itself here. In Thailand the XSR155 costs significantly less than the MT-15 and R15 V3.0. If Yamaha plans to bring the XSR155 to India as they did with the MT-15 and R15 V3.0, we expect the XSR155 to cost significantly less than the other two bikes. Of course, like the other two, the XSR155 might come sans USD forks and a simpler box-type swingarm. Yamaha could launch the bike at next year’s Auto Expo in February. Given that it would have to be a BS6-compliant bike, the XSR could be priced around Rs 1.40 lakh. Still, the XSR155 would offer fantastic value.

Source: zigwheels.com