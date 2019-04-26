Jawa Hands Over Rs 1.49 Crore To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

13 bikes from the first batch were auctioned.

Classic Legends has handed over a sum of Rs 1.49 crore raised through its initiative called #ForeverHeroes to Kendriya Sainik Board, department of ex-servicemen Welfare, ministry of defence. The money was raised by auctioning off 13 motorcycles, which included both the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles. These bikes feature a special tricolour livery on the fuel tank and an engraved fuel tank cap. This gesture of aiding the kin of the martyrs and veterans who have shed blood for the country is nothing short of heartwarming. In fact, chassis number 001 sold for a whopping 45 lakh!

Meanwhile, deliveries of both motorcycles have already commenced but the company seems to be burdened with heavy demand for its bikes. Head here to know more about the waiting periods in major cities. And here’s the press release regarding the hand off of the proceeds from its auction:

Jawa Motorcycles #ForeverHeroes initiative lends a helping hand to children of martyrs

In a first of its kind fundraiser, Jawa Motorcycles raised INR 1.49 crores by auctioning 13 motorcycles

The amount will be utilized towards the education of children of martyrs of Indian Armed Forces

April 24th, 2019 | NEW DELHI, INDIA – Jawa Motorcycles’ #ForeverHeroes initiative that started with a fundraiser event in Mumbai continued with the handover of proceeds of the auction to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund at a ceremony in the capital.

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. raised a sum of INR 1,49,25,000 by auctioning 13 motorcycles from its first batch of production motorcycles. The handover was done by Classic Legends to Kendriya Sainik Board, Ministry of Defence (Government of India) at a joint ceremony in the presence of eminent armed forces veterans, war heroes and officers.

Speaking at the occasion Mr Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. and Founder and Managing Partner, Phi Capital, said, “This thought was born out of a cause that touches our personal nerve as well as the ethos of the company. We started with a modest target but were surprised by the participation of friends of Jawa; fans & community, truly in the spirit of this brand. We had people bidding for Jawas not just from metros like Bombay & Delhi but all the way from Krishnagiri in the south to diamond city Surat.”

Mr Ashish Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., said “Forever Heroes is not just a Classic Legends initiative. Rather, it is a movement created by Jawa riders as well as the motorcycling community who came forward to support this cause and helped us raise this amount. It is true that the sacrifices made by martyrs can never be weighed, but we will be glad if this gesture can contribute to the welfare of their family members.”

Brig. Mrigendra Kumar SM, Secretary, Kendriya Sainik Board, said, “Forever Heroes initiative is a thoughtful step towards the benefit of the families of armed forces personnel by Jawa Motorcycles. What sets this apart is the way the brand has brought the motorcycling community aware of the sacrifices that the armed forces make to keep our country safe. We appreciate this gesture and it is our duty to ensure that it makes a difference to many lives by contributing to their better future.”

As a young automobile start-up in the country, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. wants to inculcate a sense of gratitude towards the Armed Forces in this early phase of the company’s development of culture and values in appreciation of their efforts and sacrifice that helps keep the country safe, peaceful & prosperous. At this stage, Jawa wants to start with a token monetary contribution to the Armed Forces.

Given the resounding demand to its motorcycles, Jawa auctioned the first few motorcycles in the open market and will donate the proceeds towards a benevolent cause of the Armed Forces.

With the ‘Forever Heroes’ initiative, the company is particularly inclined towards supporting the education of the children of the martyred Jawans who have given their life for the country in the line of duty. In its day to day functioning, Jawa Motorcycles will also look forward to facilitate interactions of its employees & customers through its network and other suitable occasions with the armed forces personnel to help build regard & respect for their contribution to the country. As a part of this, the company delivered the first few motorcycles to its customers by the hands of veterans, ex-servicemen and serving officers.

Source: zigwheels.com