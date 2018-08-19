The Website
19 August 2018 Last Updated at 12:52 pm Sports

Asian Games: India's Apurvi Chandela, Ravi Kumar Win Bronze Medal In 10 Metre Air Rifle Mixed Team Event

Chinese Taipei claimed gold with 494.1 with a Games record while China bagged silver with 492.5.

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-08-19T12:52:45+0530

India opened its account in the 18th Asian Games with Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela winning the bronze medal in the 10m mixed air rifle event in Jakarta on Sunday.

The duo of Kumar and Chandela finished third on the podium with a score of 429.9.

Chinese Taipei claimed gold with 494.1 with a Games record while China bagged silver with 492.5.

Kumar and Chandela entered the final as the second-best team with 835.3.

However, Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the final of 10m mixed air pistol event.

(PTI) 

