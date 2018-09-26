﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Arun Jaitley Calls Aaadhaar Verdict 'Historic', Says Scheme Helps Govt Save Rs 90k Cr Annually

Arun Jaitley Calls Aaadhaar Verdict 'Historic', Says Scheme Helps Govt Save Rs 90k Cr Annually

"It is a historic judgement and the whole concept of unique identity number that has been accepted after judicial review is an extremely welcome decision," Jaitley said.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2018
Arun Jaitley Calls Aaadhaar Verdict 'Historic', Says Scheme Helps Govt Save Rs 90k Cr Annually
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
PTI Photo
Arun Jaitley Calls Aaadhaar Verdict 'Historic', Says Scheme Helps Govt Save Rs 90k Cr Annually
outlookindia.com
2018-09-26T17:23:21+0530
Related Stories

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's Aadhaar verdict terming it as historic and said the scheme has helped the government in saving Rs 90,000 crore every year with targeted delivery of government schemes.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra held that Aadhaar is constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phone connections and school admissions.

The Supreme Court judgement kept the provision of Aadhaar mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN).

"It is a historic judgement and the whole concept of unique identity number that has been accepted after judicial review is an extremely welcome decision.

"There are now 122 crore people in India who have Aadhaar cards and our estimation is that by identifying beneficiaries of government schemes and ensuring that there are no fake or duplicate or non-existent beneficiaries, we are already saving Rs 90,000 crore every year," Jaitley said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arun Jaitley Delhi Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card Supreme Court Law & Legal subsidies National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Asia Cup, Super Four: Bangladesh Bat First Against Pakistan In Virtual Semi-Final
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters