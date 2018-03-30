The Website
"Amit Shah Is A Jain, He Needs To Clarify First Whether He Is AHINDU: Siddaramaiah

Outlook Web Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today took a dig at BJP president Amit Shah for calling him 'AHINDU' (anti-Hindu), saying that the latter is a Jain and he should first clarify whether he is AHINDU.

Shah had said at a press conference at Davangere two days ago that Siddaramaiah is not an 'AHINDA' leader (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) but 'AHINDU' leader (anti-Hindu).

Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru that Shah should first clarify his position whether he is "AHINDU or not."    

"Amit Shah is a Jain. He needs to clarify first whether he is AHINDU. Jain is a separate religion. How can he talk about me like that," Siddaramaiah said.

He said Shah was scared of him due to which he was making all "baseless" allegations against him.

(PTI)

