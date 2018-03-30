"Amit Shah Is A Jain, He Needs To Clarify First Whether He Is AHINDU: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today took a dig at BJP president Amit Shah for calling him 'AHINDU' (anti-Hindu), saying that the latter is a Jain and he should first clarify whether he is AHINDU.

Shah had said at a press conference at Davangere two days ago that Siddaramaiah is not an 'AHINDA' leader (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) but 'AHINDU' leader (anti-Hindu).

Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru that Shah should first clarify his position whether he is "AHINDU or not."

"Amit Shah is a Jain. He needs to clarify first whether he is AHINDU. Jain is a separate religion. How can he talk about me like that," Siddaramaiah said.

He said Shah was scared of him due to which he was making all "baseless" allegations against him.

