After Banwari Lal, Another BJP MLA Lines Up To Target Muslims, Says Some Useless Leaders Stopped The Bearded People From Leaving India

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Vikram Saini has targeted inorities saying Hindustan is"a country only for Hindus".

While addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar on Monday, the MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli said he is a staunch Hindutvawaadi and someone who belives in 'Jaatiwaad' (casteism).

"Mai kattar Hinduwadi hu. Hamare desh ka naam Hindustan hai, arthaat ye Hinduon ka desh hai. Aaj bina jaati bhed ke sabko samaan roop se laabh milta hai. Ab se pehle jitni lambi dadhi hoti thi, utna lamba cheque milta tha. ( I am a a radical Hinduwadi. Our country is named Hindustan, which means it is a country for Hindus. Today, irrespective of caste and creed, people get equal rights. Earlier, people with long beard (Muslims) used to get bigger cheques)," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

In addition, Saini also said all the land would have belonged to the Hindus, had some leaders let the "bearded people" go at the time of partition.

In addition, Saini also said all the land would have belonged to the Hindus, had some leaders let the "bearded people" go at the time of partition.

"Kuch naalayak netaon ne dadhi waalon ko yahan rok diya tha to aaj hum musibat mein hain. Ye bhi agar chale jaate to ye saari zameene humlogon ki hoti (We are facing this situation because some useless leaders stopped these people here. If they had moved then, all this land would have been ours)," he said.

Saini is not new to such controversy. A self-proclaimed crusader against cow slaughter, he had threatened to "break limbs of cow killers." He had also 'promised' not to spare those who 'refuse to sing Vande Mataram'.

The statement came hours after after another BJP MLA from Rajasthan blamed Muslims for conspiring against Hindus. Banwari Lala Singhal on Monday said that Muslims were bearing more children with an aim to outnumber Hindus and to take control of the country by 2030.

"Muslims were giving birth to 12-14 children....While Hindus restrict the number to one or two.

"The way the Muslim population is increasing, the existence of Hindus is in danger. It is a well-planned conspiracy to have a Muslim in the chair of president, prime minister and chief ministers," he said.

"Hindus will become secondary citizens if Muslims become lawmakers," he further alleged.