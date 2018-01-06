IED Returns To Kashmir, Blast In Sopore Kills 4 Cops

Three policemen lost their lives and two others are seriously injured after an IED blast in Baramulla District's Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning.

According to police sources three shops were also damaged in the blast. They said that the improvised explosive device was planted near a shop.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack in a tweet. "Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families," she said in a tweet.

The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike there.

This is the first major terror attack in the Valley in which security forces have suffered casualties.

Five CRPF men were killed on December 31 when heavily armed terrorists carried out a suicide attack on a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama in south Kashmir.

