2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Variants Check

Both the engines are available in 4 variants with manual transmission.

Only the petrol engine gets an automatic transmission, in V and Z variants.

Projector headlamps, dual front airbags and rear parking sensors are standard features on all variants of the new Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the second generation Ertiga in India at a price of Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi) for the base variant. The new generation MPV can be had in four variants. Let’s have a look at the variant-wise features to find out what Maruti Suzuki is offering on the different variants of the Ertiga.

Before we dive into the features, let's first have a look at the engines on offer.

Engines

Moving on, let’s take a look at the price of the different variants of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Variant-wise price

Variant-wise features

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXI/LDI

The base-spec variants of the new Ertiga will get the following features:

Lights: Halogen projector headlamps, LED tail lamps.

Features: Central locking, 60:40 split folding second row of seats, 50:50 split folding third row of seats, manual air conditioning, 12V charging port in the front, power windows with driver’s side auto down function, steering wheel adjustable for tilt, air-cooled cupholders in the front.

Safety Features: ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front seatbelts with pretensioner and force limiters, seatbelt reminder, speed-sensitive door locks.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXI/VDI (Over LXI/LDI)

Features: 4 speaker audio system with USB, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity, steering-mounted phone and audio controls, integrated turn indicators in wing mirrors, body-coloured door handles and outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), second row centre armrest, rear AC vents with separate controls, remote keyless entry, 12V charging port in second row, day/night inside rear view mirror, electrically adjustable wing mirrors with folding function.

Safety features: ESP (AT only), Hill hold function (AT only).

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXI/ZDI (Over VXI/VDI)

Features: Height-adjustable seatbelts for driver and co-driver, Front fog lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver’s seat, Front centre armrest with storage space, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, rear defogger, rear wiper with wash and wipe functions, 12V charging port in third row/one extra in the front row, 2 tweeters.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXI+/ZDI+ (Over ZXI/ZDI)

Features: Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, rear parking camera, leather-wrapped steering.

