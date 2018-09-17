﻿
2018 Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Sourav Ganguly Predicts Even Contest At Dubai

2018 Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Sourav Ganguly Predicts Even Contest At Dubai

India have a 6-5 win-loss ratio at the Asia Cup and on Wednesday the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to continue the momentum.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2018
Defending champions India will play their first match of the 2018 Asia Cup against Hong Kong on Tuesday at Dubai. 

But the low-key match has been clearly overshadowed by the India-Pakistan match scheduled for the next day at the same venue.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also joined the chorus by predicting an even contest between the arch-rivals.

"It will be a 50-50 contest between India and Pakistan," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event here.

India have a 6-5 win-loss ratio at the Asia Cup and on Wednesday the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to continue the momentum.

Asked if regular captain and star batsman Virat Kohli's absence would be a factor, Ganguly said, "Virat Kohli's absence won't be a factor, they are a better side."

India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup, having won the title a total of six times, while Pakistan have won twice.

The men in blue begin their campaign against Hong Kong on Tuesday, while Pakistan beat the same opponents by eight wickets on Sunday.

(IANS)

