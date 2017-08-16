19 Injured in Clash Between DYFI And RSS-BJP Activists in Kerala

At least 19 people were injured in a clash between CPI(M)'s youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and BJP-RSS activists, which broke out after a DYFI rally on Independence Day evening at a village here, the police said.



The incident occurred at Mavvungal village around 4 pm after stones were pelted by a group of people, allegedly comprising BJP-RSS workers, when volunteers of the DYFI, youth wing of the CPI(M), were returning after a rally at Kottapara, which was taken out as part of Independence Day celebrations, they said.



Cases under various IPC sections, including 147 (punishment for rioting) have been registered, the police said, adding that no one has been arrested yet and the matter is being investigated.



CPI(M) district secretary Satheesh Chandran claimed that eight DYFI activists were injured in the clash.



Two of them, who were seriously injured, were taken to the Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur while the others were admitted to the Neeleswaram Co-operative Hospital, he claimed.



BJP district president Sreekanth claimed that 11 workers of his party were injured in the "attack by DYFI activists" and they have been admitted to the Neeleswaram Hospital.



Recently, there has been a spike in clashes between cadres of the RSS and the CPI(M), with each accusing the other of murdering their respective workers.



On July 29, a RSS worker Rajesh was hacked to death in Thiruvanathapuram.



Union minister Arun Jaitley had visited the state and had accused the CPI(M) of using its cadres to "eliminate" its political opponents and creating an environment of violence.

(PTI)