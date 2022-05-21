World Whisky Day 2022: Add These Spirits To Your Bar

With origins going back to the 1400s, whisky is one of the most loved spirits across the world. The word ‘whisky’ is derived from ‘usquebaugh’, a Gaelic word that translates to ‘water of life’. Celebrated on the third Saturday in the month of May, the World Whisky Day is a nod to the craft of making stunning spirits, right from single malts to blended whisky.

Oaksmith® Gold

India’s first International Blended Whisky brings the best of east and west in a bottle. A celebration of craftsmanship and global collaboration, it is a fine balance of smokiness, sweetness and smoothness all put-together with world class Japanese precision. Created by master blender Shinji Fukuyo, with his experience of more than 30 years of creating some of the world’s most awarded whiskies. The name – Oaksmith® is a tribute to this craftsmanship, and the fine oak casks the whisky was aged in.

Suntory Whisky Toki

Toki signifies "time" in Japanese. The House of Suntory’s fourth Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo brought the grain component of the blend from the Chita distillery, where the heavy-type grain whisky is distilled only twice on column stills, and is sweet and vanilla-rich in its unblended state. He sourced the malt component from the Hakushu distillery, which produces light, fruity malt similar to many Speyside distilleries. These seemingly dissimilar but deeply accordant whiskies, together with select Yamazaki malts for additional depth and complexity gave rise to the exquisite, silky taste, distinctive character and bold innovation of the blended Suntory Whisky Toki.

X by Glenmorangie

An all new single malt whisky ‘made to mix’. Crafted in consultation with top global bartenders, X by Glenmorangie’s sweeter, richer taste inspires delicious mixed drinks – refreshing the way single malt is enjoyed.

Indri-Trini

Indri-Trini, an exquisite inaugural single malt expression from the house of Piccadily Distillery, has emerged to be one of the most refined and incomparable spirits across the globe. Launched in 2022 and has won accolades locally and internationally, Indri has continued to receive esteemed and reputable recognition.

Bowmore 12-Year-Old

Bowmore, Islay’s oldest distillery, is home to the world’s oldest whisky maturation warehouse, The No. 1 Vaults. Crafted to perfection in this legendary warehouse for over 240 years, Bowmore 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a delicate blend of citrus notes and mellow honey, teasing the brand’s trademark peat smoke notes all the way. The culmination of this symphony of flavours leads to a titillating experience of the senses. The 12-Year-Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been awarded a Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2018 and International Spirits Challenge 2017.