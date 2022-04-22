Where To Eat This Weekend Based On Your Travel Style 

When it comes to dining, options in the capital city are plenty. Some new, some old but each equally enticing. And if you’re bored of making a selection based on your taste buds, how about a change this weekend and choosing to dine according to your personal travel style? Here are three places in the capital city that you can head to based on your personal travel style:

For the soulful traveller: Soul Pantry

A variety of flatbreads at Soul Pantry

The world collectively will agree that in the last two years, mindful eating has dominated the culinary scene. Right from kitchen gardens, to local produce, to microgreens and supergrains, the food movement has seen it all. And keeping this in mind, Andaz’s mindful and modern eatery, Soul Pantry is back in action. Their flatbreads and smoothie bowls were already a rage before the pandemic, and joining them now are their newer offerings on the menu — think refreshing toppings and ingredients such as avocado, pineapple, beetroot, alfalfa sprouts, pumpkin seeds, celery, cucumber, and watercress.

What we sampled: The Caramelita Di Capra flatbread with amaranth base, fresh molten burrata flatbread with buckwheat base, the artisanal quinoa salad, cold brew lemonade and peanut butter cheesecake

Pocket Pinch: Rs2500

For the new age traveller: SAGA

The murgh musallam tacos

Since its opening SAGA has constantly attempted to do everything bigger, bolder and better and with nearly 20 new dishes on their menu they’ve gone above and beyond. The dishes have been imagined, conceptualised and brought to life from the travels of renowned Chef Atul Kochhar across the length and breadth of the country. Local flavours, seasonal produce, rich flavours — you name it and they have it. Portions of regional and organic ingredients, paired with their classic cocktails, surely promise a meal to remember.

What we sampled: Nadru ki chaat, herbs malai chaap, mutton shapta, chicken tikka ball, kundan qalia, Saga banoffee

Pocket Pinch: Rs3500 plus taxes

For the luxury traveller: Spicy Duck

An assortment of dim sums at Spicy Duck

If you’ve always found yourself checking for the finest details wherever you are headed, then the signature luncheons at Spicy Duck are our pick for you. Their four-course meal including handcrafted dimsums, authentic clay pot meals and desserts are sure to make any mundane afternoon better. On offer here is quintessential Asian fare — Sichuan and Cantonese flavours to be precise. While an assortment of dimsums is a great start to the afternoon, it is their one-pot mains, served in earthenware, that steal the show. And since it's the summer season, do not miss out on their Pomelo mango sago too.

What we sampled: The signature luncheon is a four-course curated selection. One can opt for a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian selection

Pocket Pinch: Rs4000 plus taxes